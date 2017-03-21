Stories Told in Surprising, Masterful Ways

Children’s Books Reviewed in March/April

It seems there are never-ending ways to tell a story—particularly with children's books. From a bluebird who searches for her true self to a gorilla who teaches how to slow down and appreciate life, these children's books, reviewed in our March/April issue, are each surprising and unique in the best way.

Ariane Hofmann-Maniyar

Child's Play

Hardcover $16.99 (32pp)

978-1-84643-929-2

Lucy learns a valuable life lesson when Toshi arrives and turns her well-ordered world upside down with his curious style and peculiar habits. Exploring the beauty found in diversity and cultural differences, That’s NOT How You Do It!, from Ariane Hofmann-Maniyar, highlights the antics of a determined beret-wearing cat and a lovable panda as they discover common ground, similar interests, and a sweet new friendship. Ideal for anyone convinced that their way is the best.

Elizabeth Lorayne

White Wave Press

Hardcover

978-0-9979098-3-8

A brave sea captain, aspiring scholar, and rescuer of orphans, Tilly boldly sails through the Pacific bound for Rapa Nui, in the second installment of Elizabeth Lorayne’s poetic Piratess Tilly series, The Adventures of Piratess Tilly: Easter Island. Detailed and dreamy, fluid watercolors by Karen Watson enrich each verse of haiku as Tilly and her crew attempt to rescue some sooty tern eggs, all the while observing and cataloging the wonders of nature around them.

Alma Fullerton

Kim La Fave, illustrator

Pajama Press

Hardcover $17.95 (32pp)

978-1-77278-012-3

The dramatic sights and sounds of a Sri Lankan monsoon surround Malini and her formidable ox as they struggle to higher ground, in Alma Fullerton’s When The Rain Comes. A fascinating slice of Southeast Asian life, the tempo and suspense build as the winds and rain whoosh and boom, crack and howl. Creative lines and saturated coloring from Kim La Fave’s paints and pencils capture the exotic riot and relentless rains of Malini’s village.

Khoa Lee

Insight Kids

Hardcover $14.99 (24pp)

978-1-60887-730-0

Used to Billy expressing himself through sobs and screams and shouts, his parents are at their wit’s end when his tears and tantrums finally threaten to take over completely, in Khoa Le’s The Boy Who Cried. Beautifully expressive and richly textured paintings take an unexpected turn as an ocean of tears overwhelms the emotional boy in this cautionary tale of tempers, perfect for children still learning when it’s okay to bawl and when it’s not.

Natasha Yim

Pirkko Vainio, illustrator

Wisdom Tales

Hardcover $17.95 (36pp)

978-1-937786-65-6

Quietly compelling, The Rock Maiden, Natasha Yim’s interpretation of the classic Chinese legend of the Amah Rock, inspired by the granite formation found in the hills of Sha Tin, Hong Kong, celebrates family, faithfulness, and devotion in the captivating love story of Ling Yee and her fisherman, Ching Yin. Soft and tranquil, the illustrations from Pirkko Vainio showcase the beauty of the old Chinese landscapes, customs, and people even as Ching Yin, aboard his wooden sampan, is lost at sea.

Gemma Merino

Gem, illustrator

Albert Whitman & Company

Hardcover $16.99 (32pp)

978-0-8075-7338-9

Sleek, supple, and luxurious, Lola’s wool was envied and admired by all the sheep on the farm—until one day it wasn’t. Using soft edges, watercolors, and simple, warm words, Gemma Merino shares the unlikely story of a sheep who lost her silky wool but gained happiness, self-confidence, and a beautiful new friendship, in The Sheep Who Hatched An Egg. Fitting for anyone who has suffered from a bad hair day or two.

Vern Kousky

Running Press

Hardcover $16.99 (40pp)

978-0-7624-6067-0

A hauntingly sweet melody that resonates of home, family, love, and unique life experiences is at the heart of Vern Kousky’s The Blue Songbird, the story of one small bird’s journey to find her song. Landscapes and horizons take shape in gracefully fluid watercolors as the songless songbird seeks out wisdom from Crane, Owl, Crow, and a colorful variety of feathered friends the world over, before making a surprising discovery about the music found within.

Jonathan Emmett

Poly Bernatene, illustrator

Peachtree Publishers

Hardcover $16.95 (32pp)

978-1-56145-761-8

A clever frog and a practical princess match wits in Jonathan Emmett’s Prince Ribbit, a smart new take on the classic frog-prince fairy tale that playfully challenges the notions of fact and fiction, logic and lore. Illustrator Poly Bernatene perfectly portrays the balance, integrating fanciful brocades and timeless castles with science texts, a bespectacled princess, and, of course, one affable amphibian, who may or may not be a prince awaiting true love’s kiss.

Susan D. Sweet

Brenda S. Miles

Magination Press

Hardcover $14.95 (32pp)

978-1-4338-2272-8

Young Marvin helps his grandpa learn to stop and smell the roses, or rather, to stop and taste the bananas, in King Calm: Mindful Gorilla in the City, from pediatric psychologists Susan D. Sweet and Brenda Miles. Through the hustle and bustle of the crowded cityscape, Bryan Langdo’s illustrations show Marvin using his senses to mindfully appreciate the sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and feelings that surround him, countering Grandpa’s chest-banging, tower-climbing tendencies.

Troy Wilson

Josh Holinaty, illustrator

Owlkids Books

Hardcover $16.95 (32pp)

978-1-77147-161-9

Sibling rivalry has never been so entertaining as twins Lister and Lester learn an important lesson from their little brother, in Troy Wilson’s Liam Takes A Stand. A winning combination of both smart and funny, follow Liam as he schools his brothers when competing lemonade stands threaten to take over the neighborhood. Brightly rendered cartoon-styled illustrations from Josh Holinaty add to the hilarity as an earnest, wide-eyed Liam takes on his overachieving, know-it-all brothers.

Christianne Jones

Elina Ellis, illustrator

Capstone

Hardcover $14.95 (32pp)

978-1-5158-0753-7

Knowing when to speak up and when to stay quiet can take quite a bit of thought and practice, especially if you are super observant and eager. In Miles McHale, Tattletale, Christianne Jones humorously relates one boy’s struggle to leave behind his tattling ways. A veritable zooful of friends brightens the story, with art by Elina Ellis, as Miles points his feathered finger at one classmate after another until wise Mrs. Snitcher creatively intervenes.

Luciano Martinez

Lectura Books

Softcover $8.95

978-1-60448-012-2

Round or square, tall or short, hot or cold, sweet or angry—celebrate the many shapes, sizes, and temperaments found in the schoolyard of My Super Cool Friends: Mis Amigos Super Fabulosos, a bilingual exploration of simple Spanish and English vocabulary from Luciano Martinez. Inventively utilized adjectives and humorous similes are coupled with Basher-like illustrations that are sure to bring a smile to the faces of children and adults alike while it promotes literacy and language development.

Paula Vásquez

Gibbs Smith

Hardcover $14.99 (40pp)

978-1-4236-4691-4

Invite your imagination out to play with Not What It Seems, from Paula Vásquez, a clever lesson in embracing possibilities and recognizing potential where a rooster is not just a rooster—it might be an alarm clock. Playful illustrations encourage audiences to view the everyday in an extraordinary way as a kaleidoscope of animals from peacocks to anteaters to kangaroos transforms into an amusing variety of practical devices, all with a little thought and creativity.

Anastasia Higginbotham

The Feminist Press of CUNY

Hardcover $17.95 (64pp)

978-1-55861-419-2

Both sensitive and empowering, Anastasia Higginbotham’s latest installment in the Ordinary Terrible Things series, Tell Me About Sex, Grandma, addresses the stigma and mixed messages regarding sexuality and youth today. Cleverly designed collage art and beautifully simplistic language introduce the topic of sex as “an energy, an action, a conversation, a revelation,” and open the door in a natural way for further discussion and education. Compelling themes of self-awareness and respect are relevant for boys and girls and young men and women everywhere.

Mary Holland

Arbordale Publishing

Softcover $9.95 (32pp)

978-1-62855-940-8

Watch in wonder as Otis transforms from a tiny ball of fluff into a predator on the cusp of stretching his feathers beyond the safety of his family tree, in Otis the Owl, a real-life glimpse into the world of the woodland Barred Owl. Nature photographer Mary Holland’s breathtaking images capture the fierce beauty found in birds of prey, and candid commentary educates and enlightens while engaging audiences with questions, quizzes, and creative thinking.

Abigail Zelz

Eric Zelz, illustrator

Tilbury House Publishers

Hardcover $17.95 (40pp)

978-0-88448-468-4

Get ready to dine with some of history’s most intriguing men and women in Pass the Pandowdy, Please, a slice of history centered around the table manners and cuisine preferences of over a dozen notable adventurers, artists, founding fathers, civil rights leaders, astronauts, and more. Playful caricatures and designs from Eric Zelz complement each diner as Abigail Zelz relates fun facts, rumors, recipes, and a timeline of food-centric information dating as far back as 69 BCE.

Patricia Hegarty

Jessica Courtney-Tickle, illustrator

360 Degrees

Hardcover $12.99 (76pp)

978-1-944530-04-4

Across mountains, valleys, and plains, through water and by air, millions of wild creatures embark on migrations every year, both near and far, alone or en masse. Patricia Hegarty’s Animal Journeys reveals fascinating facts—who treks the farthest, the slowest, through the hottest and coldest climates, and beyond—while softly appealing illustrations by Jessica Courtney-Tickle further feature the myriad wonders of survival and adaptation of animals as they travel the world over.

Leo Timmers

Gecko Press

Hardcover $16.99 (32pp)

978-1-77657-092-8

An old refrigerator, a rusted bathtub, and a tarnished tuba become functional works of art in Gus’s Garage, an entertaining and humorous story of creative tinkering, from Leo Timmers. As customers come and go with a rhyme, a refrain, and ingenious assistance, brightly colored paintings appeal with lively details surrounding Gus and his garage. An instant favorite, boys and girls are sure to appreciate Gus’s problem-solving flair as he turns a pile of junk into automotive treasures.

Laura Duksta

Melissa Iwai, illustrator

Sourcebooks Jabberwocky

Hardcover $16.99 (32pp)

978-1-4926-4187-2

A menagerie of lovable beasts from rhinos to raccoons and ladybugs to lemurs snuggle up to mom and dad, in Laura Duksta’s I’ll Hug You More. Feathers, fur, and scales embrace in a rainbow of hues from illustrator Melissa Iwai as heartwarming rhymes told from the child’s perspective make way for the parents’ point of view by flipping the book and beginning again. Sweetly affectionate no matter which way it’s turned, cuddles are sure to ensue.

Laura Purdie Salas

Jaime Kim, illustrator

Millbrook Press

Hardcover $19.99 (32pp)

978-1-4677-8009-4

A dreamlike study in contrasts, Laura Purdie Salas gives the moon a playful personality while providing intriguing scientific and cultural facts in If You Were the Moon. Adding to the surreal quality, Jaime Kim’s gouache watermedia and acrylics light up the dark night sky with depictions of the benevolently glowing celestial body. An exceptional introduction to astronomy or a tranquil bedtime story, it all begins with one child’s wonder at the moon shining through a bedroom window.

Jennifer Ward

Bloomsbury

Hardcover $16.99 (40pp)

978-1-68119-030-3

Simple, lively rhymes and fold-out pages showcase a variety of crops as they grow from seed to plant, in Jennifer Ward’s What Will Grow? Spring and summer give way to fall and winter as Susie Ghahremani’s colorful illustrations help identify when to sow and harvest a dozen plants, from carrots and pumpkins to milkweed and pine trees, in this charming read-aloud—an excellent choice for junior gardeners learning about roots, stems, leaves, and flowers.

Jacqueline Briggs Martin

Claudia McGehee, illustrator

University of Minnesota Press

Hardcover $16.95 (36pp)

978-0-8166-9802-8

Chronicling the true story of one man’s quest to revive a stream rumored to have run through the prairies of Iowa, Jacqueline Briggs Martin relates the trials and triumphs in Creekfinding, a return to nature that proves that “a creek isn’t just water.” A combination of scratchboard techniques and watercolor paints and dyes from Claudia McGhee showcase a land teeming with life as the seasons pass and rocks, plants, insects, and eventually trout are restored to Brook Creek.

Marie LeTourneau

Tanglewood

Hardcover $17.99 (32pp)

978-1-939100-09-2

Undaunted by the fierce spring winds, one determined woodland lad sets out to enjoy the day, in Marie Letourneau’s Argyle Fox, a lighthearted tale of tenacity, creative thinking, and the power of a woodland gale. Argyle Fox, sporting his signature diamond-patterned scarf, learns through trial and error, along with a lot of encouragement and some sound advice from his mom, that a little ingenuity can go a long way, especially on a blustery afternoon.