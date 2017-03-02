Creekfinding
A True Story
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Chronicling the true story of one man’s quest to revive a stream rumored to have run through the prairies of Iowa, Jacqueline Briggs Martin relates the trials and triumphs in Creekfinding, a return to nature that proves that “a creek isn’t just water.” A combination of scratchboard techniques and watercolor paints and dyes from Claudia McGhee showcase a land teeming with life as the seasons pass and rocks, plants, insects, and eventually trout are restored to Brook Creek.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
