Creekfinding A True Story

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

Chronicling the true story of one man’s quest to revive a stream rumored to have run through the prairies of Iowa, Jacqueline Briggs Martin relates the trials and triumphs in Creekfinding, a return to nature that proves that “a creek isn’t just water.” A combination of scratchboard techniques and watercolor paints and dyes from Claudia McGhee showcase a land teeming with life as the seasons pass and rocks, plants, insects, and eventually trout are restored to Brook Creek.