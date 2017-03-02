That’s NOT How You Do It!

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

Lucy learns a valuable life lesson when Toshi arrives and turns her well-ordered world upside down with his curious style and peculiar habits. Exploring the beauty found in diversity and cultural differences, That’s NOT How You Do It!, from Ariane Hofmann-Maniyar, highlights the antics of a determined beret-wearing cat and a lovable panda as they discover common ground, similar interests, and a sweet new friendship. Ideal for anyone convinced that their way is the best.