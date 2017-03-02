The Boy Who Cried
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Used to Billy expressing himself through sobs and screams and shouts, his parents are at their wit’s end when his tears and tantrums finally threaten to take over completely, in Khoa Le’s The Boy Who Cried. Beautifully expressive and richly textured paintings take an unexpected turn as an ocean of tears overwhelms the emotional boy in this cautionary tale of tempers, perfect for children still learning when it’s okay to bawl and when it’s not.
