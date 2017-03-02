Miles McHale, Tattletale
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Knowing when to speak up and when to stay quiet can take quite a bit of thought and practice, especially if you are super observant and eager. In Miles McHale, Tattletale, Christianne Jones humorously relates one boy’s struggle to leave behind his tattling ways. A veritable zooful of friends brightens the story, with art by Elina Ellis, as Miles points his feathered finger at one classmate after another until wise Mrs. Snitcher creatively intervenes.
