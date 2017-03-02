My Super Cool Friends Mis Amigos Super Fabulosos

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

Round or square, tall or short, hot or cold, sweet or angry—celebrate the many shapes, sizes, and temperaments found in the schoolyard of My Super Cool Friends: Mis Amigos Super Fabulosos, a bilingual exploration of simple Spanish and English vocabulary from Luciano Martinez. Inventively utilized adjectives and humorous similes are coupled with Basher-like illustrations that are sure to bring a smile to the faces of children and adults alike while it promotes literacy and language development.