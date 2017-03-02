My Super Cool Friends
Round or square, tall or short, hot or cold, sweet or angry—celebrate the many shapes, sizes, and temperaments found in the schoolyard of My Super Cool Friends: Mis Amigos Super Fabulosos, a bilingual exploration of simple Spanish and English vocabulary from Luciano Martinez. Inventively utilized adjectives and humorous similes are coupled with Basher-like illustrations that are sure to bring a smile to the faces of children and adults alike while it promotes literacy and language development.
