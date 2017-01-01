When Legend Stan Lee Augments Reality, Picture Books May Never be the Same
by Peter Dabbene
“Augmented Reality” might sound like the name of a new superhero Stan Lee just dreamed up—the pickings for... Read More
Augmented Reality might sound like the name of a new superhero Stan Lee just dreamed up—the pickings for original superhero names are pretty slim these days—but it’s actually a radically new, technologically enabled concept in telling stories.
In this witty and unsettling sequel, letters between Ollie and Moritz---two boys who face extraordinary challenges--reach across boundaries to detail excursions into the unknown. This work is eloquent and smart.
It is time for libraries to plan for what we will inevitably have to deal with professionally over the next four years: the concept of “alternative facts.”
With science under attack by the US government, and conservationists bravely speaking out about climate change despite attempts to silence them, now is also the time to capture the public’s imagination. That's where Hiraeth Press comes in.
Many of us remember being read to as children. That soothing tone, the perfected voices, the begging for just one more chapter. Below are ten audiobooks perfect for bringing back that childhood joy, reviewed in our Audiobooks 2017 special section.
The sharing of information is an old tradition. It kept our species alive. Today, information sharing still has its place, and these audiobooks share their knowledge and wisdom this new form, reviewed in our Audiobooks 2017 special section.
Change is coming, but books will help to take us where we need to go. Works in translation, especially, will help us to peer over all manner of walls. Translators like Megan McDowell are the key to our access; we asked her about her translation work.
In these eight young adult novels, which range from light and humorous to serious and thought-provoking, protagonists navigate new friendship, relationships, and responsibilities as they come of age in strange and sometimes hostile worlds.
Middle grade books are generally geared towards ages eight to twelve, but there’s plenty for adults to engage with, too. We’ve chosen eight outstanding new titles on a broad range of topics.
by Peter Dabbene
“Augmented Reality” might sound like the name of a new superhero Stan Lee just dreamed up—the pickings for... Read More
by Matt Sutherland
This year’s American Library Association Midwinter Meeting competed against a number of national and local events,... Read More
Zero Day is a fascinating and highly relevant thriller with invigorating elements of realism. T. L. Williams’s Zero... Read More
by Amanda Adams
A novel that can be parsed several times to uncover new meaning, Love and Other Pranks is a must-read. Stylish and... Read More
Lopate’s stories of his mother paint a rather bleak portrait of the dark side of the American dream. Phillip... Read More
Conners offers keen insights into the publishing industry and brings the New York scene to life with verve and wit.... Read More
This children’s book is imbued with enough sassy depictions of cat mischief and historical details to also interest... Read More
by Lee Polevoi
A veritable embarrassment of riches for history buffs, this work traces the path to the end of WWII. The work of a... Read More