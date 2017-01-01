Publisher Profile / Zone 3 Press
by Hannah Hohman
Facts Mission: “Zone 3 Press is a literary press dedicated to publishing and promoting the work of emerging... Read More
A young boy finds an old-fashioned yellow-jointed tape measure that causes his imagination to run wild in this wordless picture book. Bold contrasting colors and lines showcase the transformation of a carpenter's shop into a place of wonder.
Jacob M. Appel delves into the mind of a high-functioning sociopath, drawing upon his experience as a psychiatrist, in his latest book. In our interview, Appel discusses how he can enter this scary head-space. But what about psychoanalyzing politicians?
Who needs history class when you can learn about the ’80s in America, the ‘40s in Poland, and the 1590s in Italy all in these young adult books reviewed in our Winter 2017 edition?
To Purdue scholar Su’ad Abdul Khabeer, hip-hop and American Islam are a natural match: both flourish beyond, and comment upon, a hostile status quo. And both provide a place of refuge and expression for African Americans held at the margins.
Graphic novels can translate facial expression, landscape, and minute detail from words to art, which can make for an invaluable reading experience. These graphic novels from our Winter 2017 issue offer that experience.
Why do women read romance? It seems like only men ask this question. Women read romance because sex, the kind of sex in romance novels, and the sexual culture we live in today, is dangerous for women.
There’s a reason children love to be read to; their books are instilled with wonder and fun characters. But the depth of children’s books cannot be overlooked. It’s easy to love children’s books when the lessons are as good as these.
Patricia Hruby Powell’s Loving Vs. Virginia explain how recent is the fight for interracial marriage. There is a movie out about the Supreme Court case, but Powell tells the story in verse mixed with historical documents and photographs.
It's easy to be in awe of a translation---the intricacies of content and context that make the author's message comes across. Check out of one these translated works from our Winter 2017 issue.
by Hannah Hohman
Facts Mission: “Zone 3 Press is a literary press dedicated to publishing and promoting the work of emerging... Read More
by Howard Lovy
Back in 1964, there was an ultraconservative presidential candidate named Barry Goldwater. He was considered so far... Read More
by Hannah Hohman
History is a curious thing—much of it is shrouded in mystery, uniquely indecipherable, lost to history. Of course,... Read More
This isn’t a character trying to overcome his demons, but one fully in league with them. In The Mask of Sanity,... Read More
by Hannah Hohman
Facts Mission: “Stone Bridge is admired for its reference works on Japanese popular culture, including comics and... Read More
by Emily Avery-Miller
Many readers and writers are focused now on how Americans can heal divides between us, and about the role that... Read More
Insight Sponsored Content
by Porter Anderson
No parade of panels here. Instead, we’ve devised a tightly targeted format for DBW Indie Author, to send you back... Read More
by Hannah Hohman
Facts Mission: “Pyr has published in many areas of speculative fiction, including steampunk, epic fantasy, hard... Read More