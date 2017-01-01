Foreword Reviews
 
 

Loading...

Taking too long? Try again or cancel this request.

  • How to Rescue Real Science: Add Poetry

    by Howard Lovy

    With science under attack by the US government, and conservationists bravely speaking out about climate change despite attempts to silence them, now is also the time to capture the public’s imagination. That's where Hiraeth Press comes in.

    Read More

  • Fiction Audiobooks: Storytime for Adults

    Many of us remember being read to as children. That soothing tone, the perfected voices, the begging for just one more chapter. Below are ten audiobooks perfect for bringing back that childhood joy, reviewed in our Audiobooks 2017 special section.

    Read More

  • Audiobooks: An Old Tradition Made New

    The sharing of information is an old tradition. It kept our species alive. Today, information sharing still has its place, and these audiobooks share their knowledge and wisdom this new form, reviewed in our Audiobooks 2017 special section.

    Read More

  • Reading Globally

    An Interview with Megan McDowell

    Change is coming, but books will help to take us where we need to go. Works in translation, especially, will help us to peer over all manner of walls. Translators like Megan McDowell are the key to our access; we asked her about her translation work.

    Read the Interview

  • Adulting We Will Go

    by Stephanie Bucklin

    In these eight young adult novels, which range from light and humorous to serious and thought-provoking, protagonists navigate new friendship, relationships, and responsibilities as they come of age in strange and sometimes hostile worlds.

    Read More

  • The High Road to Middle Grade

    by Rebecca Foster

    Middle grade books are generally geared towards ages eight to twelve, but there’s plenty for adults to engage with, too. We’ve chosen eight outstanding new titles on a broad range of topics.

    Read More

  • In a World of Possibilities

    by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

    The picture books we’ve reviewed in our Children’s 2017 Spotlight are fantastical and sure to incite a child’s imagination. Monsters and fairy tales, dreams and goals are bountiful.

    Read More

  • Speaking of High-Functioning Sociopaths

    by Howard Lovy

    Jacob M. Appel delves into the mind of a high-functioning sociopath, drawing upon his experience as a psychiatrist, in his latest book. In our interview, Appel discusses how he can enter this scary head-space. But what about psychoanalyzing politicians?

    Read the Interview

Load More