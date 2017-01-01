Foreword Reviews
 
 

Loading...

Taking too long? Try again or cancel this request.

  • For Your Winter Relaxing Needs, Here's Some of the Best New Poetry

    by Matt Sutherland

    We all know the benefits of curling up with a good book when the weather grows cold. It’s even more wonderful if that book is poetry. For that swept-up sensation, read one of these six books from our Winter 2017 issue.

    Read More

  • Loving Justice

    YA Author Puts Readers Inside Fight For Interracial Marriage

    by Howard Lovy

    Patricia Hruby Powell’s Loving Vs. Virginia explain how recent is the fight for interracial marriage. There is a movie out about the Supreme Court case, but Powell tells the story in verse mixed with historical documents and photographs.

    Read the Interview

  • Climate Change is Real; Read These Books

    by Anna Call

    Need some more proof that China isn’t playing a big joke on you? Read one of these six books, featured in our Winter 2017 issue.

    Read More

  • Dead Bodies, Few Clues, Where to Turn?

    by Stephanie Bucklin

    Winter is coming, and so are a host of new, enticing mysteries, including some that lean decisively in the thriller direction.Beautiful con artists, investigative monks, and charismatic cult leaders abound in this Winter issue.

    Read More

  • New Translations: Our Recommendations

    It's easy to be in awe of a translation---the intricacies of content and context that make the author's message comes across. Check out of one these translated works from our Winter 2017 issue.

    Read the Reviews

  • Need Adrenalin? Try These Mind-Racing Thrillers

    Heart-pounding, mind-racing, breath-catching. In a word—thrilling. Being swept up is part of it; the other part is racing to keep up and loving every minute of it. Try any of these, three of which featured in our Winter 2017 issue.

    Read the Reviews

  • Doubling Down on Our Mission to Show World Who LGBTQ People Are

    by Rachel Haimowitz

    We're on a mission to get these stories into everybody's hands. To show the world that LGBTQ folks are no different than anyone else. We can be (and are!) athletes or astronauts or artists, great parents and faithful lovers, soldiers and even preachers.

    Read More

  • Reviewers' Choice: 14 Favorites of 2016

    We asked our 150 reviewers scattered around the world, and from all walks of life, them to pick the best books they reviewed for us in 2016 and tell us why they’re the favorites. So, here, we spotlight great books … and great reviewers, too.

    Read More

Load More