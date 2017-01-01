#TrumpsReadingList
by Hannah Hohman
While the new POTUS may not be the reader our last president was, it’s never too late to learn to love books. To... Read More
Change is coming, but books will help to take us where we need to go. Works in translation, especially, will help us to peer over all manner of walls. Translators like Megan McDowell are the key to our access; we asked her about her translation work.
In these eight young adult novels, which range from light and humorous to serious and thought-provoking, protagonists navigate new friendship, relationships, and responsibilities as they come of age in strange and sometimes hostile worlds.
Middle grade books are generally geared towards ages eight to twelve, but there’s plenty for adults to engage with, too. We’ve chosen eight outstanding new titles on a broad range of topics.
The picture books we’ve reviewed in our Children’s 2017 Spotlight are fantastical and sure to incite a child’s imagination. Monsters and fairy tales, dreams and goals are bountiful.
Jacob M. Appel delves into the mind of a high-functioning sociopath, drawing upon his experience as a psychiatrist, in his latest book. In our interview, Appel discusses how he can enter this scary head-space. But what about psychoanalyzing politicians?
Who needs history class when you can learn about the ’80s in America, the ‘40s in Poland, and the 1590s in Italy all in these young adult books reviewed in our Winter 2017 edition?
To Purdue scholar Su’ad Abdul Khabeer, hip-hop and American Islam are a natural match: both flourish beyond, and comment upon, a hostile status quo. And both provide a place of refuge and expression for African Americans held at the margins.
Graphic novels can translate facial expression, landscape, and minute detail from words to art, which can make for an invaluable reading experience. These graphic novels from our Winter 2017 issue offer that experience.
There’s a reason children love to be read to; their books are instilled with wonder and fun characters. But the depth of children’s books cannot be overlooked. It’s easy to love children’s books when the lessons are as good as these.
by Hannah Hohman
While the new POTUS may not be the reader our last president was, it’s never too late to learn to love books. To... Read More
by Michelle Anne Schingler
Change is coming, but readers know of places that will offer refuge, that are more rewarding than dim rhetoric and... Read More
by Howard Lovy
I am an older brother to four siblings, and the father of four children whose ages now range from twenty-four to... Read More
by Rebecca Foster
Middle grade books are generally geared towards ages eight to twelve, but there’s plenty for adults to engage with,... Read More
by Stephanie Bucklin
Young adult novels grapple with some of the most difficult issues in life, including romance, identity, friendship, and... Read More
by Pallas Gates McCorquodale
In worlds like our own, where anyone can be anything, picture books are the place to go for imaginations wild and... Read More
by Hannah Hohman
Facts Mission: “Zone 3 Press is a literary press dedicated to publishing and promoting the work of emerging... Read More
by Howard Lovy
Back in 1964, there was an ultraconservative presidential candidate named Barry Goldwater. He was considered so far... Read More