DBW's Writers' Conference: A New Format for the New Professional Author
by Porter Anderson
No parade of panels here. Instead, we've devised a tightly targeted format for DBW Indie Author, to send you back
Poetry lives, falls from the sky, floats on the sea, and tumbles from the heart, in this flowing collection of verses.Cut-paper-and-crayon collage art by Manon Gauthier adds to a youthful sense of wonder.
To Purdue scholar Su’ad Abdul Khabeer, hip-hop and American Islam are a natural match: both flourish beyond, and comment upon, a hostile status quo. And both provide a place of refuge and expression for African Americans held at the margins.
Graphic novels can translate facial expression, landscape, and minute detail from words to art, which can make for an invaluable reading experience. These graphic novels from our Winter 2017 issue offer that experience.
Why do women read romance? It seems like only men ask this question. Women read romance because sex, the kind of sex in romance novels, and the sexual culture we live in today, is dangerous for women.
There’s a reason children love to be read to; their books are instilled with wonder and fun characters. But the depth of children’s books cannot be overlooked. It’s easy to love children’s books when the lessons are as good as these.
We all know the benefits of curling up with a good book when the weather grows cold. It’s even more wonderful if that book is poetry. For that swept-up sensation, read one of these six books from our Winter 2017 issue.
Patricia Hruby Powell’s Loving Vs. Virginia explain how recent is the fight for interracial marriage. There is a movie out about the Supreme Court case, but Powell tells the story in verse mixed with historical documents and photographs.
It's easy to be in awe of a translation---the intricacies of content and context that make the author's message comes across. Check out of one these translated works from our Winter 2017 issue.
We're on a mission to get these stories into everybody's hands. To show the world that LGBTQ folks are no different than anyone else. We can be (and are!) athletes or astronauts or artists, great parents and faithful lovers, soldiers and even preachers.
