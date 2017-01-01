Foreword Reviews
 
 

  • Here Come the Feminists

    An Interview with Kelly Jensen

    Think no good can come of a tweet? Think again! Kelly Jensen's wonderful new young adult collection of feminist essays began that way. We talked with Jensen about the collection, the Women's March, and more.

    Read the Interview

  • Stan Lee Augments Reality; Picture Books May Never be the Same

    by Peter Dabbene

    Augmented Reality might sound like the name of a new superhero Stan Lee just dreamed up—the pickings for original superhero names are pretty slim these days—but it’s actually a radically new, technologically enabled concept in telling stories.

    Read More

  • Libraries Can Fight 'Alternative Facts' While Welcoming All Viewpoints

    by Anna Call

    It is time for libraries to plan for what we will inevitably have to deal with professionally over the next four years: the concept of “alternative facts.”

    Read More

  • How to Rescue Real Science: Add Poetry

    by Howard Lovy

    With science under attack by the US government, and conservationists bravely speaking out about climate change despite attempts to silence them, now is also the time to capture the public’s imagination. That's where Hiraeth Press comes in.

    Read More

  • Fiction Audiobooks: Storytime for Adults

    Many of us remember being read to as children. That soothing tone, the perfected voices, the begging for just one more chapter. Below are ten audiobooks perfect for bringing back that childhood joy, reviewed in our Audiobooks 2017 special section.

    Read More

  • Audiobooks: An Old Tradition Made New

    The sharing of information is an old tradition. It kept our species alive. Today, information sharing still has its place, and these audiobooks share their knowledge and wisdom this new form, reviewed in our Audiobooks 2017 special section.

    Read More

  • Reading Globally

    An Interview with Megan McDowell

    Change is coming, but books will help to take us where we need to go. Works in translation, especially, will help us to peer over all manner of walls. Translators like Megan McDowell are the key to our access; we asked her about her translation work.

    Read the Interview

  • Adulting We Will Go

    by Stephanie Bucklin

    In these eight young adult novels, which range from light and humorous to serious and thought-provoking, protagonists navigate new friendship, relationships, and responsibilities as they come of age in strange and sometimes hostile worlds.

    Read More

  • The High Road to Middle Grade

    by Rebecca Foster

    Middle grade books are generally geared towards ages eight to twelve, but there’s plenty for adults to engage with, too. We’ve chosen eight outstanding new titles on a broad range of topics.

    Read More

