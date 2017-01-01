A Time of Scandal
This is a nuanced and well-documented exploration of the controversies around the early Veterans Bureau. In 1921,... Read More
With science under attack by the US government, and conservationists bravely speaking out about climate change despite attempts to silence them, now is also the time to capture the public’s imagination. That's where Hiraeth Press comes in.
Many of us remember being read to as children. That soothing tone, the perfected voices, the begging for just one more chapter. Below are ten audiobooks perfect for bringing back that childhood joy, reviewed in our Audiobooks 2017 special section.
The sharing of information is an old tradition. It kept our species alive. Today, information sharing still has its place, and these audiobooks share their knowledge and wisdom this new form, reviewed in our Audiobooks 2017 special section.
Change is coming, but books will help to take us where we need to go. Works in translation, especially, will help us to peer over all manner of walls. Translators like Megan McDowell are the key to our access; we asked her about her translation work.
In these eight young adult novels, which range from light and humorous to serious and thought-provoking, protagonists navigate new friendship, relationships, and responsibilities as they come of age in strange and sometimes hostile worlds.
Middle grade books are generally geared towards ages eight to twelve, but there’s plenty for adults to engage with, too. We’ve chosen eight outstanding new titles on a broad range of topics.
The picture books we’ve reviewed in our Children’s 2017 Spotlight are fantastical and sure to incite a child’s imagination. Monsters and fairy tales, dreams and goals are bountiful.
Jacob M. Appel delves into the mind of a high-functioning sociopath, drawing upon his experience as a psychiatrist, in his latest book. In our interview, Appel discusses how he can enter this scary head-space. But what about psychoanalyzing politicians?
Nicely structured, well written, and authoritative, Cracking the Code is a must for any job seeker. “Qualified... Read More
Sirens is a dark, urgent, and brutal picture of addiction—but also one that shows that recovery is possible, even... Read More
This sobering, respectful collection brings a haunting legacy out of the viciousness of the war. Dancing on a Powder... Read More
Lessons are drawn from Native American tradition, highlighting what can be gained from a focus on harmony. Kent... Read More
This funny and grace-filled project shows that living simply is doable—especially if you’ve got a supportive... Read More
In this pastor’s memoir, humor is shown to be a critical part of faith and of confronting health challenges. In the... Read More
Theoretical discourse meets real life accounts of dignity in context—a juxtaposition the philosopher would have... Read More