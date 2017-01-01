Mountain Lines
In this spirited account of a walk through the Alps, inspiration carries through. "One discovers a whole new level...
Think no good can come of a tweet? Think again! Kelly Jensen's wonderful new young adult collection of feminist essays began that way. We talked with Jensen about the collection, the Women's March, and more.
Stylish and surreal, this novel is a wild ride through both past and present, and can be parsed time and again to uncover new meanings. Pirates and New Age cults contribute to these bizarre, enchanting scenarios: this book is a must-read.
Augmented Reality might sound like the name of a new superhero Stan Lee just dreamed up—the pickings for original superhero names are pretty slim these days—but it’s actually a radically new, technologically enabled concept in telling stories.
It is time for libraries to plan for what we will inevitably have to deal with professionally over the next four years: the concept of “alternative facts.”
With science under attack by the US government, and conservationists bravely speaking out about climate change despite attempts to silence them, now is also the time to capture the public’s imagination. That's where Hiraeth Press comes in.
Many of us remember being read to as children. That soothing tone, the perfected voices, the begging for just one more chapter. Below are ten audiobooks perfect for bringing back that childhood joy, reviewed in our Audiobooks 2017 special section.
The sharing of information is an old tradition. It kept our species alive. Today, information sharing still has its place, and these audiobooks share their knowledge and wisdom this new form, reviewed in our Audiobooks 2017 special section.
Change is coming, but books will help to take us where we need to go. Works in translation, especially, will help us to peer over all manner of walls. Translators like Megan McDowell are the key to our access; we asked her about her translation work.
In these eight young adult novels, which range from light and humorous to serious and thought-provoking, protagonists navigate new friendship, relationships, and responsibilities as they come of age in strange and sometimes hostile worlds.
Middle grade books are generally geared towards ages eight to twelve, but there’s plenty for adults to engage with, too. We’ve chosen eight outstanding new titles on a broad range of topics.
A twenty-year-old grudge and a rich cast of characters make this mystery continually surprising. Philadelphia...
by Hannah Hohman
Heartbreak and sadness, freedom and love—all are feelings invoked in these commanding literary works. It's what...
by Michelle Anne Schingler
These days, it seems counterintuitive to suggest that anything good could come of a tweet, but Kelly Jensen's new...
Searing and feminist, this dystopia reads with deceptive grace. In a harsh island enclave where the mountain's mica...
In a book that includes contributors such as Mindy Kaling and Roxane Gay, Here We Are is a compilation of pieces that...
by Peter Dabbene
by Matt Sutherland
This year's American Library Association Midwinter Meeting competed against a number of national and local events,...