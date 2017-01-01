Foreword Reviews
 
 

  • Fiction Audiobooks: Storytime for Adults

    Many of us remember being read to as children. That soothing tone, the perfected voices, the begging for just one more chapter. Below are ten audiobooks perfect for bringing back that childhood joy, reviewed in our Audiobooks 2017 special section.

    Read More

  • Book of the Day

    Heart Attack and Vine

    by Phoef Sutton

    Relentless in its action, this is a high-stakes mystery/thriller filled with glitz, glamor, and unpredictable femmes fatales.

    Read the Review

  • Audiobooks: An Old Tradition Made New

    The sharing of information is an old tradition. It kept our species alive. Today, information sharing still has its place, and these audiobooks share their knowledge and wisdom this new form, reviewed in our Audiobooks 2017 special section.

    Read More

  • Reading Globally

    An Interview with Megan McDowell

    Change is coming, but books will help to take us where we need to go. Works in translation, especially, will help us to peer over all manner of walls. Translators like Megan McDowell are the key to our access; we asked her about her translation work.

    Read the Interview

  • Adulting We Will Go

    by Stephanie Bucklin

    In these eight young adult novels, which range from light and humorous to serious and thought-provoking, protagonists navigate new friendship, relationships, and responsibilities as they come of age in strange and sometimes hostile worlds.

    Read More

  • The High Road to Middle Grade

    by Rebecca Foster

    Middle grade books are generally geared towards ages eight to twelve, but there’s plenty for adults to engage with, too. We’ve chosen eight outstanding new titles on a broad range of topics.

    Read More

  • In a World of Possibilities

    by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

    The picture books we’ve reviewed in our Children’s 2017 Spotlight are fantastical and sure to incite a child’s imagination. Monsters and fairy tales, dreams and goals are bountiful.

    Read More

  • Speaking of High-Functioning Sociopaths

    by Howard Lovy

    Jacob M. Appel delves into the mind of a high-functioning sociopath, drawing upon his experience as a psychiatrist, in his latest book. In our interview, Appel discusses how he can enter this scary head-space. But what about psychoanalyzing politicians?

    Read the Interview

  • Interested in the Past? Young Adult Books from Winter 2017

    by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

    Who needs history class when you can learn about the ’80s in America, the ‘40s in Poland, and the 1590s in Italy all in these young adult books reviewed in our Winter 2017 edition?

    Read More

  • Islam and Hip-Hop

    An Unorthodox Beat

    To Purdue scholar Su’ad Abdul Khabeer, hip-hop and American Islam are a natural match: both flourish beyond, and comment upon, a hostile status quo. And both provide a place of refuge and expression for African Americans held at the margins.

    Read the Interview

