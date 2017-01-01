Foreword Reviews
 
 

  • Book of the Day

    The Carpenter

    by Bruna Barros

    A young boy finds an old-fashioned yellow-jointed tape measure that causes his imagination to run wild in this wordless picture book. Bold contrasting colors and lines showcase the transformation of a carpenter's shop into a place of wonder.

    Read the Review

  • Speaking of High-Functioning Sociopaths

    by Howard Lovy

    Jacob M. Appel delves into the mind of a high-functioning sociopath, drawing upon his experience as a psychiatrist, in his latest book. In our interview, Appel discusses how he can enter this scary head-space. But what about psychoanalyzing politicians?

    Read the Interview

  • Interested in the Past? Young Adult Books from Winter 2017

    by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

    Who needs history class when you can learn about the ’80s in America, the ‘40s in Poland, and the 1590s in Italy all in these young adult books reviewed in our Winter 2017 edition?

    Read More

  • Islam and Hip-Hop

    An Unorthodox Beat

    To Purdue scholar Su’ad Abdul Khabeer, hip-hop and American Islam are a natural match: both flourish beyond, and comment upon, a hostile status quo. And both provide a place of refuge and expression for African Americans held at the margins.

    Read the Interview

  • A Thousand Words on Every Page

    Graphic Novels of Winter 2017

    by Peter Dabbene

    Graphic novels can translate facial expression, landscape, and minute detail from words to art, which can make for an invaluable reading experience. These graphic novels from our Winter 2017 issue offer that experience.

    Read More

  • The Difference Between Rape Fantasy in Romance and Real Rape Culture

    by Claire Foster

    Why do women read romance? It seems like only men ask this question. Women read romance because sex, the kind of sex in romance novels, and the sexual culture we live in today, is dangerous for women.

    Read More

  • Lessons to Love: Clever Winter 2017 Children's Books

    by Catherine Reed Thureson

    There’s a reason children love to be read to; their books are instilled with wonder and fun characters. But the depth of children’s books cannot be overlooked. It’s easy to love children’s books when the lessons are as good as these.

    Read More

  • Loving Justice

    YA Author Puts Readers Inside Fight For Interracial Marriage

    by Howard Lovy

    Patricia Hruby Powell’s Loving Vs. Virginia explain how recent is the fight for interracial marriage. There is a movie out about the Supreme Court case, but Powell tells the story in verse mixed with historical documents and photographs.

    Read the Interview

  • New Translations: Our Recommendations

    It's easy to be in awe of a translation---the intricacies of content and context that make the author's message comes across. Check out of one these translated works from our Winter 2017 issue.

    Read the Reviews

