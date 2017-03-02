The Adventures of Piratess Tilly Easter Island
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
A brave sea captain, aspiring scholar, and rescuer of orphans, Tilly boldly sails through the Pacific bound for Rapa Nui, in the second installment of Elizabeth Lorayne’s poetic Piratess Tilly series, The Adventures of Piratess Tilly: Easter Island. Detailed and dreamy, fluid watercolors by Karen Watson enrich each verse of haiku as Tilly and her crew attempt to rescue some sooty tern eggs, all the while observing and cataloging the wonders of nature around them.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
