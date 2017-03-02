The Adventures of Piratess Tilly Easter Island

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

A brave sea captain, aspiring scholar, and rescuer of orphans, Tilly boldly sails through the Pacific bound for Rapa Nui, in the second installment of Elizabeth Lorayne’s poetic Piratess Tilly series, The Adventures of Piratess Tilly: Easter Island. Detailed and dreamy, fluid watercolors by Karen Watson enrich each verse of haiku as Tilly and her crew attempt to rescue some sooty tern eggs, all the while observing and cataloging the wonders of nature around them.