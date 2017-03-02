The Blue Songbird
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
A hauntingly sweet melody that resonates of home, family, love, and unique life experiences is at the heart of Vern Kousky’s The Blue Songbird, the story of one small bird’s journey to find her song. Landscapes and horizons take shape in gracefully fluid watercolors as the songless songbird seeks out wisdom from Crane, Owl, Crow, and a colorful variety of feathered friends the world over, before making a surprising discovery about the music found within.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
Comment on this book