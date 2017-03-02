The Blue Songbird

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

A hauntingly sweet melody that resonates of home, family, love, and unique life experiences is at the heart of Vern Kousky’s The Blue Songbird, the story of one small bird’s journey to find her song. Landscapes and horizons take shape in gracefully fluid watercolors as the songless songbird seeks out wisdom from Crane, Owl, Crow, and a colorful variety of feathered friends the world over, before making a surprising discovery about the music found within.