If You Were the Moon
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
A dreamlike study in contrasts, Laura Purdie Salas gives the moon a playful personality while providing intriguing scientific and cultural facts in If You Were the Moon. Adding to the surreal quality, Jaime Kim’s gouache watermedia and acrylics light up the dark night sky with depictions of the benevolently glowing celestial body. An exceptional introduction to astronomy or a tranquil bedtime story, it all begins with one child’s wonder at the moon shining through a bedroom window.
