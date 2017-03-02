Prince Ribbit

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

A clever frog and a practical princess match wits in Jonathan Emmett’s Prince Ribbit, a smart new take on the classic frog-prince fairy tale that playfully challenges the notions of fact and fiction, logic and lore. Illustrator Poly Bernatene perfectly portrays the balance, integrating fanciful brocades and timeless castles with science texts, a bespectacled princess, and, of course, one affable amphibian, who may or may not be a prince awaiting true love’s kiss.