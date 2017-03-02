Prince Ribbit
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
A clever frog and a practical princess match wits in Jonathan Emmett’s Prince Ribbit, a smart new take on the classic frog-prince fairy tale that playfully challenges the notions of fact and fiction, logic and lore. Illustrator Poly Bernatene perfectly portrays the balance, integrating fanciful brocades and timeless castles with science texts, a bespectacled princess, and, of course, one affable amphibian, who may or may not be a prince awaiting true love’s kiss.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
