King Calm
Mindful Gorilla in the City
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Young Marvin helps his grandpa learn to stop and smell the roses, or rather, to stop and taste the bananas, in King Calm: Mindful Gorilla in the City, from pediatric psychologists Susan D. Sweet and Brenda Miles. Through the hustle and bustle of the crowded cityscape, Bryan Langdo’s illustrations show Marvin using his senses to mindfully appreciate the sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and feelings that surround him, countering Grandpa’s chest-banging, tower-climbing tendencies.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
