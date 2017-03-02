King Calm Mindful Gorilla in the City

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

Young Marvin helps his grandpa learn to stop and smell the roses, or rather, to stop and taste the bananas, in King Calm: Mindful Gorilla in the City, from pediatric psychologists Susan D. Sweet and Brenda Miles. Through the hustle and bustle of the crowded cityscape, Bryan Langdo’s illustrations show Marvin using his senses to mindfully appreciate the sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and feelings that surround him, countering Grandpa’s chest-banging, tower-climbing tendencies.