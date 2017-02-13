Gus's Garage

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

February 13, 2017

An old refrigerator, a rusted bathtub, and a tarnished tuba become functional works of art in Gus’s Garage, an entertaining and humorous story of creative tinkering, from Leo Timmers. As customers come and go with a rhyme, a refrain, and ingenious assistance, brightly colored paintings appeal with lively details surrounding Gus and his garage. An instant favorite, boys and girls are sure to appreciate Gus’s problem-solving flair as he turns a pile of junk into automotive treasures.