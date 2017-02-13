Gus's Garage
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
An old refrigerator, a rusted bathtub, and a tarnished tuba become functional works of art in Gus’s Garage, an entertaining and humorous story of creative tinkering, from Leo Timmers. As customers come and go with a rhyme, a refrain, and ingenious assistance, brightly colored paintings appeal with lively details surrounding Gus and his garage. An instant favorite, boys and girls are sure to appreciate Gus’s problem-solving flair as he turns a pile of junk into automotive treasures.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
Comment on this book