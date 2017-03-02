The Rock Maiden A Chinese Tale of Love and Loyalty

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

Quietly compelling, The Rock Maiden, Natasha Yim’s interpretation of the classic Chinese legend of the Amah Rock, inspired by the granite formation found in the hills of Sha Tin, Hong Kong, celebrates family, faithfulness, and devotion in the captivating love story of Ling Yee and her fisherman, Ching Yin. Soft and tranquil, the illustrations from Pirkko Vainio showcase the beauty of the old Chinese landscapes, customs, and people even as Ching Yin, aboard his wooden sampan, is lost at sea.