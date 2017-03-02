Pass The Pandowdy, Please Chewing on History with Famous Folks and Their Fabulous Foods

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

Get ready to dine with some of history’s most intriguing men and women in Pass the Pandowdy, Please, a slice of history centered around the table manners and cuisine preferences of over a dozen notable adventurers, artists, founding fathers, civil rights leaders, astronauts, and more. Playful caricatures and designs from Eric Zelz complement each diner as Abigail Zelz relates fun facts, rumors, recipes, and a timeline of food-centric information dating as far back as 69 BCE.