Animal Journeys
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Across mountains, valleys, and plains, through water and by air, millions of wild creatures embark on migrations every year, both near and far, alone or en masse. Patricia Hegarty’s Animal Journeys reveals fascinating facts—who treks the farthest, the slowest, through the hottest and coldest climates, and beyond—while softly appealing illustrations by Jessica Courtney-Tickle further feature the myriad wonders of survival and adaptation of animals as they travel the world over.
