What Will Grow?

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

Simple, lively rhymes and fold-out pages showcase a variety of crops as they grow from seed to plant, in Jennifer Ward’s What Will Grow? Spring and summer give way to fall and winter as Susie Ghahremani’s colorful illustrations help identify when to sow and harvest a dozen plants, from carrots and pumpkins to milkweed and pine trees, in this charming read-aloud—an excellent choice for junior gardeners learning about roots, stems, leaves, and flowers.