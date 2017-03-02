Tell Me about Sex, Grandma
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Both sensitive and empowering, Anastasia Higginbotham’s latest installment in the Ordinary Terrible Things series, Tell Me About Sex, Grandma, addresses the stigma and mixed messages regarding sexuality and youth today. Cleverly designed collage art and beautifully simplistic language introduce the topic of sex as “an energy, an action, a conversation, a revelation,” and open the door in a natural way for further discussion and education. Compelling themes of self-awareness and respect are relevant for boys and girls and young men and women everywhere.
