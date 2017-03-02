Argyle Fox
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Undaunted by the fierce spring winds, one determined woodland lad sets out to enjoy the day, in Marie Letourneau’s Argyle Fox, a lighthearted tale of tenacity, creative thinking, and the power of a woodland gale. Argyle Fox, sporting his signature diamond-patterned scarf, learns through trial and error, along with a lot of encouragement and some sound advice from his mom, that a little ingenuity can go a long way, especially on a blustery afternoon.
