The Sheep Who Hatched an Egg

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

Sleek, supple, and luxurious, Lola’s wool was envied and admired by all the sheep on the farm—until one day it wasn’t. Using soft edges, watercolors, and simple, warm words, Gemma Merino shares the unlikely story of a sheep who lost her silky wool but gained happiness, self-confidence, and a beautiful new friendship, in The Sheep Who Hatched An Egg. Fitting for anyone who has suffered from a bad hair day or two.