The Sheep Who Hatched an Egg
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Sleek, supple, and luxurious, Lola’s wool was envied and admired by all the sheep on the farm—until one day it wasn’t. Using soft edges, watercolors, and simple, warm words, Gemma Merino shares the unlikely story of a sheep who lost her silky wool but gained happiness, self-confidence, and a beautiful new friendship, in The Sheep Who Hatched An Egg. Fitting for anyone who has suffered from a bad hair day or two.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
Comment on this book