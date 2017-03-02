Liam Takes a Stand

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

Sibling rivalry has never been so entertaining as twins Lister and Lester learn an important lesson from their little brother, in Troy Wilson’s Liam Takes A Stand. A winning combination of both smart and funny, follow Liam as he schools his brothers when competing lemonade stands threaten to take over the neighborhood. Brightly rendered cartoon-styled illustrations from Josh Holinaty add to the hilarity as an earnest, wide-eyed Liam takes on his overachieving, know-it-all brothers.