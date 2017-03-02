Liam Takes a Stand
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Sibling rivalry has never been so entertaining as twins Lister and Lester learn an important lesson from their little brother, in Troy Wilson’s Liam Takes A Stand. A winning combination of both smart and funny, follow Liam as he schools his brothers when competing lemonade stands threaten to take over the neighborhood. Brightly rendered cartoon-styled illustrations from Josh Holinaty add to the hilarity as an earnest, wide-eyed Liam takes on his overachieving, know-it-all brothers.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
Comment on this book