Not What It Seems
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Invite your imagination out to play with Not What It Seems, from Paula Vásquez, a clever lesson in embracing possibilities and recognizing potential where a rooster is not just a rooster—it might be an alarm clock. Playful illustrations encourage audiences to view the everyday in an extraordinary way as a kaleidoscope of animals from peacocks to anteaters to kangaroos transforms into an amusing variety of practical devices, all with a little thought and creativity.
