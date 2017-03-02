Not What It Seems

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

Invite your imagination out to play with Not What It Seems, from Paula Vásquez, a clever lesson in embracing possibilities and recognizing potential where a rooster is not just a rooster—it might be an alarm clock. Playful illustrations encourage audiences to view the everyday in an extraordinary way as a kaleidoscope of animals from peacocks to anteaters to kangaroos transforms into an amusing variety of practical devices, all with a little thought and creativity.