I'll Hug You More
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
A menagerie of lovable beasts from rhinos to raccoons and ladybugs to lemurs snuggle up to mom and dad, in Laura Duksta’s I’ll Hug You More. Feathers, fur, and scales embrace in a rainbow of hues from illustrator Melissa Iwai as heartwarming rhymes told from the child’s perspective make way for the parents’ point of view by flipping the book and beginning again. Sweetly affectionate no matter which way it’s turned, cuddles are sure to ensue.
