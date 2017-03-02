When the Rain Comes

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

The dramatic sights and sounds of a Sri Lankan monsoon surround Malini and her formidable ox as they struggle to higher ground, in Alma Fullerton’s When The Rain Comes. A fascinating slice of Southeast Asian life, the tempo and suspense build as the winds and rain whoosh and boom, crack and howl. Creative lines and saturated coloring from Kim La Fave’s paints and pencils capture the exotic riot and relentless rains of Malini’s village.