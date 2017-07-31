You, Me and Empathy
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Helping young people to recognize their own emotions and to see them in others, Jayneen Sanders uses lively couplets and easily relatable scenarios at home and on the playground in You, Me and Empathy. Captivating illustrations from Sofia Cardoso display a colorfully diverse neighborhood full of energy and enthusiasm, and suggested activities and discussion questions open the door for further cultivating compassion.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
