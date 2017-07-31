The Wolf Who Fell out of a Book
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Not so big and not so bad, a lone wolf falls out of his story and is desperate to find his way home again, in The Wolf Who Fell Out of a Book, a fractured fairy tale from Thierry Robberecht. Grégoire Mabire’s illustrations follow the frantic wolf as he jumps into books at random—while dodging a frisky cat—and teams up with a familiar-looking girl in a red cape, both of them hoping for a happily ever after.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
Comment on this book