Nightlights
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
For anyone who has ever been afraid of the dark, Nightlights, by Paul Paolilli and Dan Brewer, explores the wonders of the night sky with soothing verses as fireflies, stars, and campfire in the country give way to the twinkling lights of a city skyline. Geometric shapes and bright colors next to dark silhouettes and shadows follow two little girls and their papa as they navigate a nighttime adventure, ending up safe and sound in bed.
