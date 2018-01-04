The Great Race The Story of the Chinese Zodiac

Christopher Corr

Frances Lincoln Children's Books (Jan 4, 2018)

Hardcover $17.99 (32pp)

978-1-78603-065-8

An animated introduction to Chinese culture and folklore, Christopher Corr’s The Great Race: Story of the Chinese Zodiac fuses bright colors and lively characters. The wise Jade Emperor’s plan to measure time motivates the entire animal kingdom to take action. Find out who is playful, gentle, sneaky, or lucky, and who misses out entirely, as a horse, monkey, dragon, rat, ox, tiger, and others compete for a place of honor on the newly created calendar.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.