Random Illustrated Facts A Collection of Curious, Weird, and Totally Not Boring Things to Know

Mike Lowery

Workman Publishing (Oct 31, 2017)

Softcover $14.95 (208pp)

978-0-7611-8995-4

For inquiring minds everywhere, Random Illustrated Facts offers an exceptional variety of quirky trivia on topics ranging from history and natural science to outer space and entomology. Artist, author, and daily sketchbook keeper Mike Lowery’s clever commentary and playful pictures expose the truth about Daniel Boone’s coonskin caps, giant tree-sized fungi, and a beach where both shells and LEGOs wash ashore.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

