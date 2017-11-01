Polar Bear Postman

Seigo Kijima

Museyon (Nov 1, 2017)

Hardcover $16.99 (32pp)

978-1-940842-21-9

Inspired by the antics of a real bear residing in the Kushiro Zoo in his native Hokkaido, artist Seigo Kijima incorporates the beauty of Japanese wildlife and landscape in a charming tale of love, hope, and community. When postmaster Milk receives an alarming message from a pair of red-crowned cranes, it sparks a quest through swamp, forest, day, night, spring, and summer as he attempts to deliver more than just the mail.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

