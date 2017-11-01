Bye Bye Big!

Margaret Read MacDonald

Gerald Fierst

Kitty Harvill (Illustrator)

Plum Street Publishers (Nov 1, 2017)

Hardcover $16.99 (32pp)

978-1-945268-03-8

It all begins with a great big frog and a tiny wee mosquito, but Bye Bye Big!, from Margaret Read MacDonald and Gerald Fierst, soon explodes in colors, sights, and sounds as a few simple words form an increasingly sizable circular story. With a rhythmic refrain perfect for sharing or chanting aloud, illustrator Kitty Harvill’s mixed-media collages practically jump off the pages as snakes, tigers, and more discover the surprising truth about being big.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

