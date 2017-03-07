To Look Out From

Reviewed by Matt Sutherland

March 7, 2017

Pity the poet who writes of salt ponds and claw marks on beech trees without the requisite natural-world familiarity. Better: pity her reader. There is no doubt that Dede Cummings’s hiking boots have suffered the ravages of Vermont blizzards and the indignities of losing their way in muddy New England woodstocks. Her technically beautiful, dreamy poems span many years of memory and favor the cavorting of family life. The founder of Green Writers Press and a book designer, Cummings attended Middlebury College and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Headscarves

I arise early morning in Vermont

Start the fire

And get the kitchen ready.

Without knowing,

I wrap my scarf around my head

And gently around my neck.

I feel contained.

A warmth around me, halo-like, and soothing.

My mind wanders, as I clean mechanically,

To women

Around the world

Wearing their own headscarves.