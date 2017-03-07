Rowing Inland

Reviewed by Matt Sutherland

March 7, 2017

Dipped in acetate, these poems strip Detroit of any pretense and offer a flawless lesson in descriptive concision. But Rowing Inland delights because of Jim Daniels’s storytelling skills—a chronicle of incidents and anecdotes perfectly suited to poetic form. Born in Detroit, Daniels teaches at Carnegie Mellon University. He’s also a short-film maker and author of several books.

Wishbone

My mother commanded her kitchen corner—

two casement windows cranked open

in summer while she steamed above

sudsy dishes, her five kids shot

into dusk’s after-dinner space—

the street, and other kids like us.

Two potted violets from her dead mother

anchored the sills. If you find my father

in this picture, please let me know.

We still look for him far from that tiny house.

My mother dried wishbones on those sills.

It was she who decided they were dry enough

to break. She never wished herself.