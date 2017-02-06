The Sisters of Sugarcreek

Reviewed by Melissa Wuske

February 6, 2017

A heartwarming story of faith and friendship in unlikely places, this novel offers a welcome message of hope in a divided world.

Cathy Liggett’s The Sisters of Sugarcreek shows that hope can rise from the ashes of loss.

In the classic midwestern town of Sugarcreek, Ohio, the Faith Community Church has just burned down. Lydia, Jessica, and Liz are all affected by the tragedy. Lydia, an Amish woman, loses her husband, and Liz and Jessica lose Rose, Liz’s friend and Jessica’s aunt. Each woman is challenged by her unique circumstances and grief, and each seeks faith and hope in the midst of her pain. Liz and Jessica decide to use sewing in honor of Rose, who owned a sewing and knitting store, to show care for Lydia.

The story shows how women can forge meaningful, healing friendships despite their differences. The women’s care for each other is shown to have the power to uplift others as well, even in the toughest times.

The writing achieves a simple, elegant balance of dialogue, narration, and exposition. The pace is steady and moves smoothly forward, investing just the right depth in each moment. The book conveys unassuming faith with its Bible verses and Amish proverbs, and focuses on the love that unites people of faith rather than presenting a singular expression of any particular faith tradition. The look inside Amish life is intriguing.

The story, with its warm and positive tones, will particularly appeal to Christian readers, especially those who’ve lived through the loss of a loved one, or who are drawn to encourage others who are suffering. Discussion questions at the end of the book will help individuals and groups to live out the beauty and hope of the story.

The Sisters of Sugarcreek is a heartwarming story of faith and friendship in unlikely places, and a welcome message of hope in a divided world.