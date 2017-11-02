The Oyster's Secret

Traci Dunham

Hannah Tuohy (Illustrator)

Brown Books Kids (Nov 2, 2017)

Hardcover $18.99 (27pp)

978-1-61254-967-5

With no claws or tentacles in sight, and being neither fierce nor swift nor playful, the enigmatic Mr. Oyster rests quietly on the ocean floor. Traci Dunham’s is a rhyming deep-sea tale of hidden talents and inner beauty. A colorful array of fins and fishes from illustrator Hannah Tuohy surround the steady and serene oyster as a bevy of creatures approach the mysterious mollusk until it is finally his time to shine.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

