Princess Snowbelle

Libby Frost

Bloomsbury (Nov 7, 2017)

Hardcover $16.99 (32pp)

978-1-68119-690-9

When a blustering storm causes Sparkleshine to lose her way in the woods, her best friend, Snowbelle, anxious for them to perform together at the much anticipated Snow Ball celebration, rushes to her rescue through the frozen forest. Libby Frost’s new book is enchanting. A winter wonderland from illustrator Lucy Fleming, complete with intricate snowflakes and dazzling purple-rich hues, accompanies the duo as they learn about true friendship, illuminating magic, and the timeless magic of friendship.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

