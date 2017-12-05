Nina Jazz Legend and Civil-Rights Activist Nina Simone

Alice Briere-Hacquet

Bruno Liance (Illustrator)

Charlesbridge Publishing (Dec 5, 2017)

Hardcover $16.99 (40pp)

978-1-58089-827-0

A soft lullaby sung to comfort a sleepy little girl turns into the inspiring story of remarkable musical talent blossoming in the face of racial inequalities in Nina: Jazz Legend and Civil-Rights Activist Nina Simone, by Alice Brière-Haquet. Hauntingly beautiful illustrations from Bruno Liance are in shades of black and white, light and shadow, to cast a dreamlike resonance over young Nina’s piano playing as she notices, reflects, and rises above the prejudice around her.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

