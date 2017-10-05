Atlas of Dinosaur Adventures Step into a Prehistoric World

Emily Hawkins

Lucy Letherland (Illustrator)

Wide Eyed Editions (Oct 5, 2017)

Hardcover $30.00 (96pp)

978-1-78603-035-1

Around the world and through the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous eras, dozens of dinosaurs, reptiles, and prehistoric creatures forage, nest, migrate, and battle, in Atlas of Dinosaur Adventures. A multifaceted catalogue of facts and wildlife commentary highlighted by Lucy Letherland’s colorfully detailed artwork, the book features the exciting daily challenges faced by herds of Zuniceratops or scavenging Giganotosaurus along with evolving landscapes and geography, from fossil sites in India and Zimbabwe to Dinosaur Ridge, Colorado.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

