Wrestling Dreams

Colt Cabana

Erica Weisz (Illustrator)

Trism Books (Nov 8, 2017)

Hardcover $16.95 (40pp)

978-0-9888338-7-6

Mattresses in the living room, rings on the playground, and laundry-line ropes fuel Colt’s imagination as he practices and plans for his future career, in Wrestling Dreams, professional wrestler Colt Cabana’s story of dedication, perseverance, and doing what you love. Illustrator Erica Weisz captures the joy of bench pressing your friends, eating vegetables and protein to grow stronger, and knowing mom is your biggest fan as Colt shakes up the neighborhood with his enthusiasm.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

