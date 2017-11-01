The Pond

Nicola Davies

Cathy Fisher (Illustrator)

Graffeg (Nov 1, 2017)

Hardcover $16.99 (32pp)

978-1-912050-70-3

Dark and still, unfinished and frozen, the backyard pond reminds a young boy of his father’s recent death, but as the weather thaws and new life grows, the grieving family takes comfort in its tadpoles, newts, and lilies. The Pond is a gentle expression of coping with love and loss. Deep tones and Cathy Fisher’s images of nature surround the shadowy boy, his brother, and his mum as they find solace.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.