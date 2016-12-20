The Art of Becoming Quantum Leaping Into Your Future Self

Reviewed by Amanda Adams

December 20, 2016

This is an inventive reminder that the mind is a powerful tool.

An interesting approach to achieving your best identity, The Art of Becoming: Quantum Leaping into Your Future Self by Dr. Corey Lee Lewis offers a plethora of mindfulness techniques intended to help even the most skeptical people fully realize their potential.

Lewis introduces the concept of quantum leaping into the future in order to convene with one’s older self in order to impart knowledge. Not just a mental exercise, Lewis participates in this practice himself, meeting with “Corey,” his future self, who guides him in transforming his thoughts and perceptions in order to better his life.

As the book opens, Lewis has just suffered the traumatic loss of his brother and best friend, and is also weathering a messy divorce. Unable to think or process emotion clearly, he calls on his future self to aid him in a host of wellness rituals, from breaking bad habits to reducing physical and emotional pain.

Though it introduces a complex topic, The Art of Becoming is well written, especially in its inclusion of dialogue between the two Coreys, which is helpful in making clear some of the more philosophical concepts.

Chapter breaks are well utilized, and chapter titles like “It’s All Energy,” “The Power of Pretend,” and “The End is the Beginning” succinctly inform readers what’s to come. A helpful appendix offers deeper explanations of Lewis’s approaches, and provides exercises for those just beginning the process.

The text has a great sense of fun. Lewis understands that some of his concepts are rather out-there—especially the principal idea of mentally “leaping” to talk to your future self—and so he plays on that, providing entertaining yet informative thought exercises that are meant to inspire some non-linear thinking.

Lewis keeps himself from being too outlandish, however, by offering practical tips, such as the importance of positive thinking and mindfulness meditation. Because such tactics are fairly common knowledge, they risk hindering an otherwise revolutionary text.

The volume also frequently comes close to canceling out its own arguments with unnecessary statements, such as “There are probably a fair number of you who are reading this who think I’m crazy” and “I could be wrong about all of this.” It ends up being Lewis’s clear delivery that saves the book. Even when it is not offering new concepts, this is a coherent, enjoyable read.

The Art of Becoming is a reminder that the mind is a powerful tool, and that practicing gratitude and positivity are crucial to a balanced and peaceful life.