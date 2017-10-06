Tales from an Immigrant Entrepreneur One Woman's Story

Pernille Fischer Boulter

FriesenPress (Oct 6, 2017)

Softcover $19.49 (192pp)

978-1-4602-8778-1

Clarion Rating: 5 out of 5

Tales from an Immigrant Entrepreneur is an engrossing success story that is steeped in honesty and rich with insight.

Pernille Fischer Boulter’s Tales from an Immigrant Entrepreneur is a timely, candid memoir about a Danish Canadian woman’s persistence when it came to finding success in business.

It took a car accident for Fischer Boulter to realize that life is unpredictable and fleeting, so much so that she decided to write this book during her recovery. It is a work of appreciation that comes together as a remembrance of her life, with heavy emphasis placed on parents, friends, and mentors who supported her quest to start her own business. The three parts of the book cover her childhood, relocation, and career, and come together to demonstrate Fischer Boulter’s emergence as a strong-willed, independent woman with a positive attitude, no matter what she is facing.

The book is threaded with the challenges of starting over in another country. A Danish citizen who traveled on business and for pleasure, Fischer Boulter fell in love with a Canadian and, after living in Denmark for a while with her new husband, relocated to Nova Scotia.

It is both interesting and amusing to read about the logistics and cultural shock of transitioning between countries. Fischer Boulter relates how Canadian immigration required an overwhelming amount of documentation from her, though in the course of her process, she was not able stay in the country or speak with anyone.

The writing is strong and the text is enhanced with relevant photographs. Fischer Boulter aptly conveys the difficulties of being immersed in a different culture—in her case, one that was less direct and blunt than her own. She writes about how long it took her to adjust to Canadian expectations; a year in, someone finally asked, “Why do you never say please?” She also relates the gratitude she felt at being let in on those norms. In the context of contemporary news about immigrants and their struggles to adapt, these sections of her book are particularly relevant and revealing.

On the business side, Fischer Boulter recounts her work in numerous positions with various companies, citing the lessons she learned and nodding to mentors along the way. Her self-awareness and persistence, especially when she starts her own business, shine through, and her perseverance, sense of perspective, and personal growth will be inspirational to all those looking to take similar career journeys.

Tales from an Immigrant Entrepreneur is an engrossing story that is steeped in honesty and rich with insight. Fischer Boulter’s immigrant’s tale is a model of perseverance from someone who has achieved a great deal on her own but who has never forgotten her support network along the way.

Reviewed by Barry Silverstein

November 3, 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book and paid a small fee to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. Foreword Reviews and Clarion Reviews make no guarantee that the author will receive a positive review. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.