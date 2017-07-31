Rapunzel
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
A new twist on an old favorite, Bethan Woollvin’s Rapunzel may be trapped in a dark tower, but she is certainly no damsel in distress. Shrewd and resourceful, she is destined to become the bane of witches everywhere. Pockets of eye-popping aureolin rivaling the brightest of yellow hues add to the black and grayscale to bring warmth and humor to the dark woods with a distinctive, quirky signature style as Rapunzel fearlessly rallies to her own rescue.
