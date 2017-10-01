PUG How to be the Best You

Helen James

Exisle Publishing (Oct 1, 2017)

Hardcover $17.99 (64pp)

978-1-925335-62-0

From confidence and grace to compassion and reflection, Helen James offers inspirational affirmations and advice in PUG: How to be the Best You. Philosophical Universal Guidance, or PUG for short, is a collection of quotes accompanied by whimsical depictions of a wrinkly faced, curly tailed dog marching with penguins, frolicking with dolphins, and observing the wonders of nature in humorously absurd reflections, perfect for dog lovers of all ages who are in need of a little motivation.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

