Once Upon a Place

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

July 31, 2017

Celebrating the beauty and magic of Ireland, from its castles, forests, and rainy rivers to modern bus stops and seasides, Once Upon a Place is a thrilling compilation of short stories and poems from Eoin Colfer that boasts over a dozen contributing authors, as well as unforgettable landscapes, portraits, and impressions from illustrator P. J. Lynch, all intent on sharing the fantasy and creativity of the Emerald Isle while focusing on the importance of setting.