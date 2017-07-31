Clementine Loves Red

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

July 31, 2017

A summer holiday adventure full of humor, surprises, and mistaken identities, Clementine Loves Red, by Krystna Bolgar, translated from its original Polish, tells the rollicking tale of young Macadamia, lost in the woods in search of the elusive Clementine. Interspersed with drawings in a cheerful shade of poppy, by award-winning Polish illustrator Bohdan Butenko, the story includes a ragtag group of vacationers and locals who join the hunt—with extraordinary results.