Fancy Party Gowns The Story of Fashion Designer Ann Cole Lowe

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

March 2, 2017

Movie stars and debutants sang her praises as they clamored to wear the unique, high-fashion gowns she created, but before she was known as the “Official Couturiere,” Ann Cole Lowe was just a little girl, sitting at her mother’s feet and making flowers out of scraps of cloth. Deborah Blumenthal, with eye-catching illustrations by Laura Freeman, recounts the life of the indomitable designer in Fancy Party Gowns, the true story of one woman’s talent and dreams.