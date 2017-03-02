Fancy Party Gowns
The Story of Fashion Designer Ann Cole Lowe
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Movie stars and debutants sang her praises as they clamored to wear the unique, high-fashion gowns she created, but before she was known as the “Official Couturiere,” Ann Cole Lowe was just a little girl, sitting at her mother’s feet and making flowers out of scraps of cloth. Deborah Blumenthal, with eye-catching illustrations by Laura Freeman, recounts the life of the indomitable designer in Fancy Party Gowns, the true story of one woman’s talent and dreams.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
Comment on this book