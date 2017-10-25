Errant Gods Blood of the Isir, Book 1

Erik Henry Vick

Ratatoskr Publishing (Oct 25, 2017)

Softcover (720pp)

978-0-9990795-1-5

Clarion Rating: 4 out of 5

Errant Gods blends science fiction, fantasy, and horror elements for a compelling adventure.

An ailing cop hot on the heels of a supernatural serial killer team seeks to rescue his family in Errant Gods by Erik Henry Vick, a unique, glimmering fantasy epic.

A terminal illness and a case gone awry prompt Hank Jensen into early retirement. He settles into peaceful days with his wife and son, until they disappear without a trace. Serial killers who escaped seven years prior have returned, and they want vengeance.

Jensen chases after the killers and finds himself transported to a different realm, rife with magic and the beings that inspired the stories of Norse gods. Hank befriends an old man there and sets out on an epic quest to rescue his family from a dark queen and her malicious allies.

Errant Gods is the first book in the Blood of the Isir series. As such, there is much time devoted to building up the characters and their worlds. The mythology here is a hodgepodge of fantasy staples, most related to Norse and European myths, including Thor, dragons, and dwarfs. Such features boast intriguing differences from known lore, and their introduction makes for a more compelling read.

Jensen is thoroughly characterized, and his strength of character propels much of the plot. He is bold enough to chase after those he believes to be human serial killers, but when the darker truth is revealed, he goes with as much fervor after dragons, demonic beings, and gods with infinite power, refusing to let them deter him. He proves able to crack jokes even while facing down malevolence personified.

Villains are just as well fleshed out, including Liz, one of the killers, who is in actuality the goddess who inspired the lore of demonic Hel. Her noble beginnings gave way to corruption, and flashbacks capture her rise and fall in engaging, if disturbing, detail. Most of Jensen’s allies have a past with Liz, which helps clarify both their motivations and the history of the setting at large.

The beginning portions of the novel, which are dedicated to exploring the serial killer case and some key backstory, drag when it comes to action. Once this preliminary scene setting is done, though, the plot picks up to a fast and captivating pace, which is maintained up to the satisfying conclusion.

Errant Gods blends science fiction, fantasy, and horror elements for a compelling adventure with heart, humor, and epic battles.

Reviewed by John M. Murray

November 1, 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book and paid a small fee to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. Foreword Reviews and Clarion Reviews make no guarantee that the author will receive a positive review. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.