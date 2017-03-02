Compassionate Soldier
Remarkable True Stories of Mercy, Heroism, and Honor from the Battlefield
Reviewed by
Matt Sutherland
Fame and fortune has appeal, but who among us wouldn’t like to be a genuine hero? Why don’t they rise out of the mass of humanity more often? Perhaps it’s that part about risking life and limb. And while military training has proven to be excellent breeding ground for bravery and sacrifice, the annals of battlefield exploits don’t often include acts of sympathy and compassion. War is hell, generally.
Compassionate Soldier brings to light fifteen extraordinary stories of mercy during wartime, from the American Revolution to the Iraq War. An experienced hand at compelling war history, Jerry Borrowman has a keen sense of honor and ethics on the battlefield, which serves to provide crucial context—we come to realize a better, rarer definition of hero.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
Comment on this book