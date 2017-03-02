Compassionate Soldier Remarkable True Stories of Mercy, Heroism, and Honor from the Battlefield

Reviewed by Matt Sutherland

March 2, 2017

Fame and fortune has appeal, but who among us wouldn’t like to be a genuine hero? Why don’t they rise out of the mass of humanity more often? Perhaps it’s that part about risking life and limb. And while military training has proven to be excellent breeding ground for bravery and sacrifice, the annals of battlefield exploits don’t often include acts of sympathy and compassion. War is hell, generally.

Compassionate Soldier brings to light fifteen extraordinary stories of mercy during wartime, from the American Revolution to the Iraq War. An experienced hand at compelling war history, Jerry Borrowman has a keen sense of honor and ethics on the battlefield, which serves to provide crucial context—we come to realize a better, rarer definition of hero.