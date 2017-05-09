At the Great Door of Morning

Robert Hedin

Copper Canyon Press (May 9, 2017)

Softcover $18.00 (220pp)

978-1-55659-504-2

Oh, you make it look so easy—everyday language, simple truths, no head-scratching allusions or hidden meaning—can you do this in your sleep, Mr. Hedin? Standing on your head?

We know better, and stand in awe. With three National Endowment for the Arts Fellowships, twenty-three volumes of poetry and prose (authored, edited, or translated), and more honors than this page will allow, you’re a national treasure.

The Kelp-Cutters

Ten years since I buried\

All the air I could,\

And followed you\

Down into the dark,\

Your breath shimmering\

Like stars on the kelp.\

Joe, when we broke through\

That last time and found\

The boat gone, the air\

So cold we lay there\

Not saying a word,\

Hand in hand, treading\

Until your warm grip went slack—\

Joe, I could do nothing\

But ride with the kelp\

Into dawn, rocking\

In the cold slate,\

Listening to myself pump\

The damp night full of breath.

Reviewed by Matt Sutherland

November/December 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.